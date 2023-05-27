UP: FIR against college professor after video shows him seeking sexual favours from student

UP: FIR filed against professor seeking sexual favours

The professor denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the video showing him seeking sexual favours was a doctored one

PTI
PTI, Jaunpur (UP),
  • May 27 2023, 21:59 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 21:59 ist
Rrepresentative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police here registered an FIR against a college professor on Saturday, officials said, a day after a video of him speaking indecently to a girl student went viral on social media.

However, Pradeep Singh, who teaches ancient history at T D College, denied any wrongdoing.

Students of T D College had created a ruckus on Friday after the video, in which Pradeep Singh is purportedly seen asking for sexual favours from the girl in lieu of ensuring that she clears the B.Ed-TET examination, came to light.

Read | Rajasthan professor arrested for demanding sexual favours from student, failing her

The FIR against Pradeep Singh has been registered at Line Bazar police station here, the officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Verma said, "Professor Pradeep Singh of T D College here was seen talking in an indecent manner to an unidentified girl student. Following a preliminary inquiry, an FIR has been lodged against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

T D College Principal Alok Singh told reporters that a notice was issued to Pradeep Singh on Friday, seeking his response on the matter.

In his response, the professor denied wrongdoing and claimed it was a doctored video, the principal said.

"The response has been submitted to the management committee of the college for further action," he said.

