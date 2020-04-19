UP: Five-member panel to create employment for labourers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to constitute a five-member committee to ensure employment opportunities for the labourers returning to the state from other parts of the country in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave directions in this regard while reviewing the lockdown situation at his official residence here, a statement issued by the government said.

He, however, said those coming from outside state should be quarantined to check the coronavirus spread.

The committee will be headed by the agriculture production commissioner and include the prinicpal secretaries of the departments of rural development; panchayati raj; micro, small and medium enterprises; and skill development.

"Following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown since March 25, there has been a problem of unemployment for rickshaw-pullers, e-rickshaw operators, cart pullers, railway coolies and daily wage labourers. The UP government is extremely sensitive to this aspect and is making every effort to extend help to them," the CM said in the statement.

"The committee should ensure the creation of employment under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme of the UP government and also organise loan melas,” he added.

The chief minister said the products made by women self-help groups should be marketed through the ODOP scheme.

“The increase in the revolving fund of the Government of India should be used to encourage activities of women self-help groups to create employment," he added.

He also issued orders for a compulsory testing of COVID-19 suspects by keeping them in shelter homes.

The CM instructed Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad to ensure that the areas with over 10 COVID-19 cases are not be opened.

The emergency services will be started only in those hospitals where personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 masks are available in adequate numbers.

Apart from this, instructions were issued to ensure that N-95 masks, PPE kits and other medical equipment are available to the health staff involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in every district of the state.

Adityanath also directed the district magistrates to make a concrete plan to restart industrial units in the state from April 20 with certain conditions.

Efforts should be made to ensure that nutritious food is delivered to pregnant women, young girls and children, he said.

Instructions were also issued to ensure that all shelter homes are regularly sanitised and precautions taken while operating the community kitchen, the statement said.

Adityanath directed that fodder be made available to various 'gaushalas' (cow sheds) in the state.