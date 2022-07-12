UP forms SIT to probe cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

The Uttar Pradesh government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to look into the cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. The journalist was currently imprisoned in a Sitapur jail for a case of allegedly inciting hatred between groups and hurting religious sentiments.

According to sources, the two-member SIT would be headed by Inspector General (IG) of Police Preetinder Singh, with Deputy Inspector General of Police Amit Kumar Verma as the other team member.

Cases were registered against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras and Muzaffarnagar districts of the state.

Although the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Zubair on Tuesday in the case lodged against him at Sitapur, he would remain in jail as Lakhimpur Kheri district court on Monday remanded him to 14-day judicial custody for a case lodged in the district last year charging him with promoting enmity between groups.

Also read: SC relief to Alt news co-founder Zubair; interim bail extended in UP case

Zubair's bail application would be heard by the district court on Wednesday.

Sources said that the decision to form the SIT was taken as cases against Zubair had been registered at several places and a “thorough investigation” was essential in the matter.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi police on June 27, on charges of inciting religious feelings through a tweet. His bail, granted by the Supreme Court was in connection with the case lodged against him in Sitapur for making objectionable remarks on Hindu seer Bajarang Muni.

The case against Zubair in Lakhimpur Kheri, was registered last year. Local reporter, named Ashish Kumar Katiyar, who claimed to be working for a private TV news channel, had filed a complaint against Zubair at Mohammadi Kotwali police station in the district.

According to Katiyar’s complaint, Zubair had “edited” a video and posted it on his Alt News website, inciting religious feelings. The district police obtained an arrest warrant against Zubair a few days ago and served him at the Sitapur district jail.