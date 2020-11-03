UP: Four men held for betting during IPL matches

An investigation is underway with further interrogation of the accused in custody

Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Four men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly being involved in online betting during IPL matches with cash and valuables recovered from their house here, police said.

Circle Officer Rajesh Dwivedi said a police team raided a house in Ekta Vihar in the city upon receiving information about a betting group.

The four accused have been identified as Gaurav, Mohit, Ankit and Himanshu.

A car, few mobile phones and an LED TV along with cash worth Rs 10,600 used for betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches were recovered from the house.

An investigation is underway with further interrogation of the accused in custody, the policeman said.

