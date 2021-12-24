UP girl gang-raped in moving car by Insta friend

An 18-year-old girl from Firozabad was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car in the Sikandra area in Agra.

The incident took place on Sunday, but the complaint was lodged on Thursday.

According to the police, the girl had made friends with 24-year-old Krishna Baghel, one of the two accused, on Instagram six months ago.

Baghel asked the girl to meet him and when she agreed, Baghel came with one Hemant Kumar, and both allegedly raped her in the car.

She also alleged that they 'forced her to consume beer and when she refused, they hit her head against the car door, forcefully putting beer in her mouth.'

She later narrated the incident to her younger sister, after which they approached the police.

In her complaint, the girl stated that the two men recorded a video of the assault and threatened to make it viral if she tried sharing the incident with anyone.

The girl's brother said that his sister tried killing herself by consuming sleeping pills, but luckily, was saved.

According to circle officer Lakhan Singh, the incident took place in the afternoon, as per the girl's complaint.

The two have been taken into custody for further interrogation, and an FIR has been registered under IPC section 376 D (gang rape).

The police are scanning CCTV footage for evidence.

