UP girl killed by family over 'modern lifestyle', body found hanging from bridge

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was killed, allegedly by her uncles and grandfather, who did not like her "modern lifestyle", in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria town.

The body of the girl was found hanging from a bridge on a river on Deoria-Kasaya road, a few kilometres from the town on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after a video, showing the body of the teen being stuck up in the railing of the bridge and the cops trying to retrieve it with the help of some people, went viral on social media sites on Thursday.

Police said that the teen got seriously injured after being hit by her uncles and grandfather following an argument and died on way to the hospital.

"The teen died in the auto in which she was being taken to the hospital...panicky accused persons tried to dump the body in a river but it got stuck up in the railings," said a police official in Deoria.

Sources, however, said that the argument was over her wearing jeans and remaining outside for long hours. "The teen wore jeans and often went out for several hours....the uncles and her grandfather did not like her lifestyle," said one of the relatives.

He said that the uncles and the grandfather scolded her again on Monday and asked her to mend her ways but this time she protested and refused to follow their diktats.

Angry over her refusal, they thrashed her, as a result of which, she sustained serious injuries and succumbed to them later.

Police said that a case was lodged against ten persons on the complaint of her mother. Three accused persons have been arrested and a hunt was launched to nab the others.