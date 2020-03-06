UP government puts up hoardings in Lucknow, names and shames CAA violence accused

Notwithstanding its criticism by the courts in many cases involving use of force by the cops against anti-CAA protesters, the Uttar Pradesh government named and shamed several persons, who had been booked in connection with the violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state capital in December last year.

The Lucknow administration has put up scores of hoardings at important crossings and thoroughfares in the town containing names and addresses of 57 accused persons.

The district officials said that notices for recovery of over Rs. 1.55 crore for destroying public property had already been served to all these persons. ''Their properties will be attached in case of failure to pay the penalty.

Former UP IPS officer S R Darapuri, whose name also appeared in the hoardings, slammed the state government and said that he would file a defamation case against the administration.

Darapuri had been arrested by the police for protesting against the citizenship law. The court, however, granted him bail after the cops failed to produce any evidence linking him with the violence.

''It is unconstitutional....we have not been convicted by the courts...there is no charge sheet against us,'' he added.

Earlier the Allahabad High Court had ordered the state police chief to take action against the cops, who had caned AMU students during the anti-CAA protests in Aligarh in December last year.

Besides majority of cases against the people, who had been arrested on charges of indulging in violence and rioting while protesting against the CAA in different parts of the state, failed to stand judicial scrutiny.

Hundreds of CAA protesters, who were arrested by the cops, were granted bail by the courts after the police failed to produce any evidence to link them with the offences they were charged with.

As many as 21 people were killed and around one thousand arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the state.