UP govt extends ban on strikes in state departments for six months

UP extends ban on strikes in state depts for six months

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 27 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 14:35 ist
The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the state, banning strikes in public services, corporations and local authorities under it, for a period of six months, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

A notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday, he added.

The Act gives police the powers to arrest, without a warrant, anybody for violating its provisions.

An official statement issued here said strikes have been banned with immediate effect in all public services, including corporations and local authorities owned or controlled by the state government.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 mandates imprisonment for a term which may extend to a year, or a fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or both, to any person who instigates a strike which was illegal under the Act.

The Uttar Pradesh government had initially invoked the ESMA in the state in May last year for a period of six months. It subsequently extended the provisions for another six months on November 25, 2020.

