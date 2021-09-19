UP govt relaxes Covid curbs in non-containment zones

UP govt relaxes Covid-19 curbs by allowing 100 people to gather in non-containment zones

On September 7, activities were allowed in all the districts of UP on all days of the week from 6 am to 11 pm

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 19 2021, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 18:14 ist
Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose at the District Hospital in Mirzapur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown norms from Sunday by allowing a maximum of 100 people to gather at a place outside Covid-19 containment zones.

In a letter addressed to police and administration officials in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following Covid-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places."

A distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangements for guests.

Toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised, the statement said.

On September 7, activities were allowed in all the districts of UP on all days of the week from 6 am to 11 pm.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

 