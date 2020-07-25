Give attention to Covid-19 testing: Mayawati to UP govt

UP govt should pay attention to Covid-19 testing: Mayawati

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  Jul 25 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 15:32 ist

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to pay proper attention on testing and cleanliness in hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge.

The comments come a day after the state witnessed a record 50 deaths and 2,667 new infections, taking the toll to 1,348 and tally to 60,771.

"In view of the daily rise of corona epidemic in the country's largest state Uttar Pradesh, the government should immediately give proper attention to corona testing, facilities in hospitals and cleanliness in Covid-19 centres. This is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati tweeted. 

