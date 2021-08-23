UP govt to name roads after former CM Kalyan Singh in 6 districts

UP govt to name roads after Kalyan Singh in 6 districts

The Public Works Department will prepare a proposal for this

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 23 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 14:15 ist
Former chief minister Kalyan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that one road each in six districts, including Lucknow and Ayodhya, will be named after former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will prepare a proposal for this, it said.

"One PWD main road each in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj will be named after Kalyan Singh," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here.

PWD officials will soon send a proposal in this regard, he said.

Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here on Saturday night. He was 89. 

