UP govt withdraws Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's 'Y-category' security

UP govt withdraws Azam Khan's 'Y-category' security

Under the Y-category security, Khan was given three gunmen and security personnel who were posted at his residence round the clock.

PTI
PTI, Rampur,
  • Jul 14 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 15:13 ist
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn the 'Y-category' security cover provided to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, saying it was not needed.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said they received a letter from the security headquarters in Lucknow, which said there is no need to provide the Y-category security to Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur.

In compliance with the order, his security was withdrawn, he added.

Singh said under the Y-category security, Khan was given three gunmen and security personnel who were posted at his residence round the clock.

All the security personnel (posted with Azam) have been called back to the police Lines in Rampur, he said.

Khan had won the Rampur assembly seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls for a record 10th time. After becoming the MLA, he had resigned from the Lok Sabha.

In October 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat announced the disqualification of Khan from the House, a day after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Azam Khan

