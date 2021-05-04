UP govt's lies on Covid spread proving deadly: Akhilesh

UP govt's 'lie' that there is no Covid spread in villages proving very deadly: Akhilesh

He claimed that there is a scarcity of fever medicines in villages, let alone oxygen and hospital beds

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 04 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 16:05 ist
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh government's "lie" that there is no Covid-19 spread in villages is proving to be "very deadly" for the rural areas.

He claimed that there is a scarcity of fever medicines in villages, let alone oxygen and hospital beds.

For days now, Uttar Pradesh has figured among the 10 biggest contributors to India's Covid-19 tally. According to an official statement, the state recorded 29,192 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday that pushed its tally to 13,42,413 while 288 more fatalities took the death toll to 13,447.

Also read: Early use of steroids during Covid-19 may be causing drop in oxygen, as per AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

"The spread of coronavirus in villages is a matter of great concern. When there is a shortage of fever medicines in villages and tehsils, we cannot expect availability of oxygen, beds or vaccines," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP government's lie that there is no coronavirus in villages is proving very deadly for the rural areas," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to start large scale Covid-19 testing in rural areas from May 5 in view of the rising number of cases in villages following the recently concluded panchayat polls.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Akhilesh Yadav
Coronavirus
Yogi Adityanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

 