UP: Illegal arms factory busted, five men held

UP: Illegal arms factory busted, five men held

Police have recovered 15 country-made pistols, 12 barrels of pistols and more from the raid

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • Dec 23 2021, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 01:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An illegal arms factory was busted with some weapons recovered there and five people have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The five accused have been identified as Aman, Noor Hasan, Salman Qurushi, Suhail Malik and Yusuf Ranghad. Three others -- Abdul Salam, Haji Zulfikar and Chand Pahalwan -- managed to escape and are at large.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday based on a tip-off at the basement of a house located on Raoli road in Muradnagar area of the district, Assistant Superintendent of Police Akash Patel said.

Police have recovered 15 country-made pistols, 12 barrels of pistols, two barrels of .12 bore and five magazines of .32 bore pistols, ASP Patel said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
weapons
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 