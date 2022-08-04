UP: Illegal arms recovered from former MLA's closed petrol pump

UP: Arms recovered from former MLA's closed petrol pump

The recovery was made on the information given by the former MLA’s son Vishnu Mishra

  • Aug 04 2022, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 21:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Police on Thursday recovered illegal arms, including an AK-47 assault rifle, from a closed petrol pump owned by the family of former MLA Vijay Mishra, who is currently lodged in Agra jail.

The recovery was made on the information given by the former MLA’s son Vishnu Mishra, who is also in jail. Vishnu Mishra has eight cases, including that of rape and fraud, lodged against him. He was arrested by police from Pune on July 28.

Also Read | Mumbai Police’s anti-narcotics cell seizes 710 kg of ‘meow-meow’ from suburbs

Vijay Mishra has also several cases of murder, rape and extortion lodged against him. Vijay Mishra is a four-time MLA and was arrested by police in August 2020.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said, "Vishnu Mishra was brought out from the jail for a few hours on Thursday after getting his custody from the court. He took the police team to a closed petrol station owned by his family from where we recovered the weapons."

The SP said an AK-47 assault rifle, its four magazines and 375 live rounds, a 9 mm pistol and its nine live rounds were recovered. The arms were carefully wrapped in several layers of plastic and buried at a place inside the petrol pump.

