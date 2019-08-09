UP: Jr engineer gets clean chit in buffalo theft case

The police have given a clean chit to a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam who was arrested for allegedly stealing a buffalo from a house here, officials said on Friday.

The police filed a report under CrPC section 169 (release of accused when evidence is deficient) in connection with the incident, they said.

A court here later ordered the release of the JE, Abhishek Kumar.

Kumar was caught by the locals of Almaspur village on Wednesday. He was thrashed and handed over to the police.

Kumar was arrested and the stolen buffalo was recovered, a police officer had said.

Officials of the Jal Nigam, however, had alleged that Kumar was booked by the police in a "false case".

They claimed that cattle thieves were trying to steal the buffalo but fled after the locals arrived. As Kumar was passing by, he was caught and assaulted by the villagers.