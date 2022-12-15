UP: Landlord kills tenant, chops body in Ghaziabad

He dumped the chopped arms and legs into the Ganga canal near Dasna and the head near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 15 2022, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 23:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In yet another gruesome killing, almost reminiscent of the Shraddha Walker murder in Delhi, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, allegedly killed his tenant, a PhD scholar, and chopped his body into four parts before dumping them at different places.

The alleged culprit, identified as Umesh Sharma, was arrested from Modinagar in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, more than two months after he perpetrated the crime for money, according to the police sources here. A friend of Sharma’s was also arrested.

Police said that the victim, identified as Ankit Khokar, a resident of Baghpat district, who lived as a tenant in Sharma’s house, had recently sold his ancestral property and received Rs one crore. Sharma, the police said, hatched the conspiracy to kill Ankit after he came to know about the sale of the ancestral property by Ankit.

Police said that Sharma strangled Ankit to death on October 6 and later on chopped his body into four parts with a saw. Sharma, who had earlier worked as a compounder at an orthopedic clinic, knew the use of saws.

He dumped the chopped arms and legs into the Ganga canal near Dasna and the head near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The remaining part of the body was dumped near Khatauli in the neighboring Muzaffarnagar district.

Police officials said that after killing Ankit, Sharma, who had already taken a loan of Rs 40 lakh from the former, withdrew large sums of money using the victim’s ATM card. He later gave the ATM card to his friend Pravesh, who also withdrew money from the victim’s account on several occasions.

Incidentally, Pravesh, who was given a cell phone of Ankit by Sharma, continued to chat with Ankit’s friends on Whatsapp. A friend of Ankit, however, grew suspicious and informed the cops, who lodged a missing person report at Modinagar police station.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Ghaziabad
murder

