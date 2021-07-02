UP lawyers appear for virtual hearings in vests, with face packs on; Allahabad HC issues warning

Making a mockery of virtual court hearings, being conducted due to the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh lawyers were found arguing while wearing T-shirts, from marketplaces, while riding their scooters and even wearing face packs. This triggered a sharp rebuke from the Allahabad High Court.

A single bench comprising Justice S S Shamsheri said many advocates had adopted a very casual approach while appearing through the virtual mode. ''Many appeared wearing vests, T-shirts or coloured shirts, in puja attire, while driving scooter, while taking a leisurely walk, sitting inside a stationed vehicle, from market places, places with noisy surrounding, places with unpleasant backgrounds. Some kept talking on the phone while some did not even pay attention to the court proceedings,'' the court said, while hearing a matter concerning grant of bail.

''One advocate appeared while lounging on the bed; a lady advocate appeared with a face pack on,'' the bench further said.

Taking a grim view of the matter, the court said appearance of advocates in casual attire was very inappropriate and unacceptable in any circumstance. ''Advocates should understand that their appearance for hearing of cases through virtual mode from their house or office or chamber is like an extended courtroom and it is as serious as attending proceedings inside a court,'' it said.

The court said they were required to wear 'Plain White Shirt/White Salwar- Kameez/White Saree With Plain White Neck Band' while appearing through virtual mode from a premise where while addressing the court, they had decent and presentable background with peaceful surroundings.

''It would be appreciated if they wear black coats also,'' the court remarked.

''This court has earlier ignored many such casual appearances, however it is constrained to observe the aforesaid as today while hearing the present case through virtual mode, an advocate, appearing on behalf of one of the parties, appeared wearing a coloured shirt and has not shown any remorse despite his conduct being objected to. The Court has shown leniency in not imposing any cost on the erring advocate,'' Justice Shamsheri said.

It said office-bearers of the Bar Association of the high court should advise its members not to adopt a casual approach while appearing before this court through virtual mode, which may cause hurdles in the administration of justice.