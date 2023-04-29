UP mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case

Ghazipur's MP MLA court convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in a gangster case and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race
New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird
Pampered summers
From Allahabad to Prayagraj
AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security
Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow
DH Toon | Snake's side of the story