UP mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 29 2023, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 13:50 ist
Mukhtar Ansari. Credit: PTI Photo

Ghazipur's MP MLA court convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in a gangster case and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. 

More to follow...

India News
Mukhtar Ansari
Uttar Pradesh

