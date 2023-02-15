UP: Man allegedly shoots wife in front of cops

UP: Man allegedly shoots wife in front of cops

The man had an argument with his wife following which she called the police

PTI
PTI, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Feb 15 2023, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 09:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A man allegedly shot dead his wife in the presence of policemen here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning in the Refinery area.

The man had an argument with his wife following which she called the police, Assistant Superintendent of Police, City, M P Singh said.

Read | Delhi: Man kills, stuffs girlfriend's body in fridge, goes to marry another woman 

When the woman was going to file a case against her husband, the man called her inside the house, shot her and fled, he said, adding she died on the spot.

Singh said the woman had allegedly fled with a man, with whom she was in a relationship, eight months ago and her husband had filed a complaint in this connection.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Crimes against women
India News

What's Brewing

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

 