UP man arrested for attacking mother with an axe

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 18 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 15:38 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old woman was left seriously injured after her son allegedly attempted to kill her with an axe for preventing him from consuming liquor in Khautuli here, police said on Sunday.

The woman stopped her son Shahbaz from beginning his daily round of drinks at their home on Saturday. Shahbaz got angered and hit his mother using the axe in a fit of rage, police added.

The woman was then rushed to a hospital in critical condition where she is being treated, they said.

An attempt to murder case was registered and Shahbaz has been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh

