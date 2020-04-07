UP man claims to have found COVID-19 cure; arrested

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia for allegedly claiming to have found a cure for COVID-19, police said on Tuesday.
Chitbaragaon police station SHO Hari Ram Maurya said Rakesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Teekaa Deori village, was claiming before villagers that he had made a medicine to cure COVID-19 and he can treat anyone.
Police said a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC.
