UP man files FIR against wife for celebrating Pakistan win over India in T20 World Cup

Apparently hurt by his wife's celebrations after Pakistan's win over India in the T20 World Cup a few days back, a man, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur town, about 325 kilometres from here, lodged an FIR against her.

The man, identified as Ishan Mian, who worked in Delhi, alleged in his complaint that his wife, who lived in Ganj area in the town, and his in-laws had burst crackers and posted messages on social media ridiculing the Indian cricket team after the match.

He said in the complaint that he was ''deeply hurt'' by the celebrations and that it made him a laughing stock among his friends.

Rampur police chief Ankit Mittal said on Sunday that a complaint had been received from Ishan Mian accusing his wife of posting objectionable messages against the members of the Indian cricket team.

''We have registered a case and the investigations are on...we will take stern action,'' he said.

UP Police had earlier arrested five people, including some Kashmiri students, and had booked them under the sedition law for celebrating Pakistan win over India in the T20 World Cup.

The police action came after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that all those, who had celebrated Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup being played at Dubai, would be prosecuted under the sedition law.

Three Kashmiri students of an engineering college in Agra had been suspended after saffron activists stormed the campus and created a ruckus there demanding action against them after they allegedly chanted pro-Pakistan slogans after the match.

