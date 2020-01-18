UP man gets 10 year jail term for rape of minor girl

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Kumar Pandey on Friday sentenced the man to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 was slapped on him

PTI
PTI, Bahraich (UP),
  • Jan 18 2020, 15:24pm ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2020, 16:03pm ist
Representative image. (Pixabay Photo)

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a minor girl two years ago.

Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Kumar Pandey on Friday sentenced the man to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 was slapped on him.

Prosecution advocate Munnu Lal Mishra on Saturday said that the man had raped the victim on May 26, 2018 in a village under Risia police station area.

The convict was caught red-handed by the girl's family and a case of rape had been registered against him under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the advocate said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
POSCO
rape
Arrest
Comments (+)
 