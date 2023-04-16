UP man hacks parents, teen sister to death in Azamgarh

PTI
PTI, Azamgarh,
  • Apr 16 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 15:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A couple and their teen daughter were hacked to death, allegedly by their 20-year-old son, in the Kaptanganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The accused is absconding, Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said.

The police said Rajan Singh, a resident of Dhandhari village in Kaptanganj, allegedly committed the triple murder after being reprimanded by his father a couple of days ago.

Rajan Singh allegedly killed his father Bhanu Pratap Singh (45), mother Sunita Singh (42) and 13-year-old sister Rakhi Singh with an axe after they had gone to sleep on Saturday night, Arya said.

After receiving information about the triple murder, forensic and police teams with sniffer dogs reached the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Arya said police teams are on the lookout for prime suspect Rajan Singh.

