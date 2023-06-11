UP man held, another detained for sodomising friend, filming act

A man was arrested while another was detained for allegedly sodomising their friend and filming the incident in the city area here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Wednesday when three friends consumed liquor after which one of them named Mahant sodomised the other while the second friend named Virendra Maurya shot the act, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pandey said.
Also Read | Rajasthan man kills wife with axe, later jumps in pond with son
While Mahant has been arrested, Maurya has been detained and his mobile has been seized by the police, he said.
After the incident, the victim fell unconscious and the accused managed to flee from the spot. He was rushed to a hospital and is presently undergoing treatment, the official said.
The three friends are aged between 24 to 27, police said, adding that a detailed probe into the matter is on.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate
Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet
Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel
Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris
Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare
Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films
Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch
Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols
Saudi's growing clout