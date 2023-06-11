UP man held, another detained for sodomising friend

UP man held, another detained for sodomising friend, filming act

After the incident, the victim fell unconscious and the accused managed to flee from the spot

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi ,
  • Jun 11 2023, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 20:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested while another was detained for allegedly sodomising their friend and filming the incident in the city area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when three friends consumed liquor after which one of them named Mahant sodomised the other while the second friend named Virendra Maurya shot the act, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pandey said.

Also Read | Rajasthan man kills wife with axe, later jumps in pond with son

While Mahant has been arrested, Maurya has been detained and his mobile has been seized by the police, he said.

After the incident, the victim fell unconscious and the accused managed to flee from the spot. He was rushed to a hospital and is presently undergoing treatment, the official said.

The three friends are aged between 24 to 27, police said, adding that a detailed probe into the matter is on.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
UP Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Saudi's growing clout

Saudi's growing clout

 