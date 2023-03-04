UP man held for raping kin for 2 yrs, sharing photos

UP man held for raping relative for two years, posting her intimate photos online

The accused threatened to kill the woman if she narrated her ordeal to anyone

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Mar 04 2023, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 20:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his 24-year-old relative for almost two years and posting her intimate pictures on social media, police said.

Abdul Salam Ansari, a resident of Hussainganj in Siwan district of Bihar, also physically assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her if she narrated her ordeal to anyone.

Also Read | Main accused in Hathras rape-murder case gets life imprisonment, 3 others acquitted

Ansari was arrested from near the bus station of Ballia city, police said.

Investigating officer Sanjay Shukla said the woman lives in Kotwali area of Ballia city.

A case was registered against Ansari in January following a complaint lodged by the woman.

Uttar Pradesh
rape
Crimes against women
Crime
India News

