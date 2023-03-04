UP man held for raping relative for two years, posting her intimate photos online

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his 24-year-old relative for almost two years and posting her intimate pictures on social media, police said.

Abdul Salam Ansari, a resident of Hussainganj in Siwan district of Bihar, also physically assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her if she narrated her ordeal to anyone.

Ansari was arrested from near the bus station of Ballia city, police said.

Investigating officer Sanjay Shukla said the woman lives in Kotwali area of Ballia city.

A case was registered against Ansari in January following a complaint lodged by the woman.