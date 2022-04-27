UP man held for unnatural sex with cow

UP man held for unnatural sex with cow

The complainant alleged that a man was also seen in the CCTV footage having sex with his cow on Saturday

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 27 2022, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 09:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Lucknow police have arrested a man in the state capital for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow.

The incident took place on April 23 but came to light on Tuesday, when one of the neighbours spotted one Majid in an objectionable position with the bovine.

The complainant, Jitendra Yadav, alleged that a man was also seen in the CCTV footage having sex with his cow on Saturday.

Station House Officer, Sarojni Nagar, Lucknow Santosh Kumar Arya, on Wednesday said the accused's neighbour was reviewing his CCTV footage, when he saw him and informed the owner about the incident.

Angry over the incident, the local people launched a search for the accused and caught him from Daroga Khera in Lucknow's Sarojni Nagar.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

This English prof has over 1,000 Shakespeare artefacts

The black soil that fed China is washing away

The black soil that fed China is washing away

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Macron’s win is relief for France, EU

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

Bucha: A street filled with bodies

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

DH Toon | Twitter heads to planet absolute free speech

 