UP: Man jumps into friend's funeral pyre, dies

In a shocking incident, a man died after he jumped into the funeral pyre of his friend on the banks of the Yamuna river here on Saturday, according to police.
Ashok (42), a resident of Nagla Khangar police station area, was suffering from cancer and died on Saturday morning, said Sirsaganj Circle Officer (CO) Praveen Tiwari.
His last rites were held on the banks of the Yamuna around 11 am and his friend Anand (40) was among those present there. When people started leaving the cremation site, Anand suddenly jumped into the funeral pyre, the CO said.
Also Read | Class 10 student gangraped, pushed off school terrace in UP's Ayodhya, dies; 3 booked
People standing there pulled him out of the pyre and rushed him to the district hospital, from where he was referred to Agra Medical College, the officer said.
However, Anand succumbed to his injuries on the way to Agra, Tiwari said.
Efforts are being made to contact Anand's family members, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like
Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes
First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot
Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline
New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch
Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile
LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina
Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation
Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank
Test pilots and the taste of danger