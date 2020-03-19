UP man kills daughters on suspicion of mobile theft

A man allegedly shot dead his two daughters on suspicion that they had stolen a mobile phone from the house of a close relative of his in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, about 300 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources, the man, identified as Sukhdeo Sharma, a resident of Dharau village in the district, sprayed his two daughters-Neha and Anamika-with bullets late on Wednesday night.

Sharma, who worked as a mason, had been arrested, police sources said.

Police said that Sharma and his family members had gone to meet a relative of theirs in the same village on Tuesday. The relative later complained to him that his cell phone had been stolen and suspected that Sharma's two daughters might have stolen it.

Though both the girls denied having stolen the cell phone, Sharma was not satisfied. The next day, he shot his two daughters dead with a country-made pistol.

Sharma later walked to the local police station and surrendered. Police said that he showed no remorse.

''I felt humiliated...I had a feeling that my daughters were lying....I have no regrets,'' he was quoted as having told the cops.

It was not clear if the cell phone was recovered from the possession of the girls.