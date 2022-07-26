UP man kills parents, niece with hammer; surrenders later

A 22-year-old man surrendered before the police here after allegedly killing his parents and niece with a brick and hammer, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused Saurab surrendered at the Gandhi Park police station late on Monday, saying he killed his father Omprakash (62), mother Somvati (60) and niece Shiva (4).

Also Read—Madhya Pradesh man hires killer on Facebook to murder father

Omprakash, a retired government employee, had funded his elder son's gymnasium but refused to financially help or give a share of the property to Saurab, who was unemployed, to set up his business. This infuriated him, the officials said.

While Saurab's parents died on the spot, the girl was declared dead at the hospital, they said.