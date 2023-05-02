UP man kills son over alleged incestuous relationship with mother

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 22-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district over the latter's alleged incestual relationship with his mother.

According to the police, the accused Shahid Ahmed allegedly stabbed his son, Mohd Gulfam, on March 5.

Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said, "We registered a case against the accused under section 302 of IPC based on the complaint filed by his wife, but he had been on the run ever since. However, he has finally been arrested".

"During the interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime, and said that he had objected to the relationship between the mother and son duo, which had led to quarrels. Shahid had asked his wife to stay with him, but she wanted to live with their son. As a result, Shahid had killed his son."

The police have recovered the knife used in the crime, and the accused is now in custody, the officer said.