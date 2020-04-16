UP man lodges complaint after wife violates coronavirus lockdown

Fed up with his wife repeatedly violating the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, about 500 kilometres from here, lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the police sources here, the man, identified as Amjad Malik, a resident of Khushal Nagar locality in the town, in his complaint accused his wife of not wearing mask nor using sanitiser and frequently going out of home without any purpose.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

''My wife's parents live close by....she often goes there...she would also leave home on the pretext of buying groceries though everything is there in the house,'' Amjad said in his complaint.

''I try to stop her from going out and also told her about the consequences but she does not heed my advice....she poses a huge risk to herself, our family and also the community,'' he said.

Police said that they would investigate the matter. ''We will try to persuade the women...we will take action if she continues to violate the lockdown,'' said a senior police official in Meerut.

According to the police, Amjad was among those 'Corona Warriors', who lent a helping hand in creating awareness about coronavirus in the society.