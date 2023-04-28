UP man picked up by police; wife, nephew chasing on scooter killed in accident

UP man arrested; wife, nephew die chasing cop vehicle

PTI
PTI, Meerut (UP),
  • Apr 28 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 21:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman and her nephew chasing a vehicle with a police team and her husband onboard were killed in a road accident here, the police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said Chitra (45) and her nephew Mohit (26) were following the vehicle carrying her husband Chetan Prakash Garg, on a scooter. Earlier in the day, a team of Hapur Police had raided their house here in connection with a cheque bounce case involving Garg and were taking him to Hapur.

"The scooter was hit by a truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway near Lohia Nagar. The duo were killed on the spot," he added.

The truck driver fled the spot abandoning his vehicle, the police said.

Meanwhile, Garg's relatives alleged that the police came to his house in plain clothes and forcibly took him in a private vehicle.

Responding to the allegation, the SP said since Garg had a bailable warrant against him, he was released on bail shortly after.

