UP minister, BJP MP hint at possible 'encounter' of UP don

Apparently referring to the controversial encounter of Vikas Dubey, who was accused of killing seven UP policemen in Kanpur three years ago, an Uttar Pradesh minister and a BJP Lok Sabha member have hinted that mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed may also meet the same fate.

"Jab Vikas Dubey nahin bacha to in durdanton ka kya hoga ye batane ki avashyakta nahin hai... Yadi gadi Atiq ki bhi palat jaye to mujhe ascharya nahin hoga" (When Vikas Dueby could not save himself then such criminals could well think what would happen to them... I will not be surprised if the vehicle carrying Atiq too overturns), BJP MP Subrat Pathak said in a tweet.

Earlier, UP minister J P S Rathore hinted that such criminals should not raise a fuss about their arrest because their vehicle could also overturn.

Dubey was killed in an encounter while being brought from Madhya Pradesh. Police had said that he was killed in a shootout after he tried to escape after the vehicle carrying him overturned.

Atiq Ahmed is suspected to be the mastermind behind the killing of a key witness in the murder case of an MLA in Prayagraj a few days ago.

On Wednesday, the authorities razed the house of the kin of Atiq, identified as Zafar Ahmed, in Prayagraj. It is alleged that Zafar provided shelter to the shooters in the killing of witness Umesh Pal in Prayagraj a few days ago. Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was gunned down on Friday evening in full public view.

Sources said that the authorities were preparing a list of some others who they suspected were involved in the conspiracy to kill Pal. "Some more houses may be demolished in the days to come," said a police official.

An FIR was lodged naming Atiq Ahmed, his wife Shaista Parveen, his brother Ashraf and his two sons. Fourteen people, including Atiq's two sons, were taken into custody in this regard. Atiq and Ashraf were accused of the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.