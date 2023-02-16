UP minister calls Swami Prasad Maurya 'Ravan' over controversial remark on 'Ramcharitmanas'

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi on Thursday compared Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who demanded a ban on a portion of Shri Ramcharitmanas, to 'Ravan'.

The minister made the remark in a press conference here during her visit to the centres for the UP Board Examination.

"Even Ravan did not believe in Ramcharitmanas," she said.

"But Ravan had Ram in his heart. He went to heaven but what was his condition before that? Ramcharitmanas is a scripture full of qualities of humanity. It is a question of our faith," the minister said.

"There is an emptiness in the hearts of those who do not believe this. They are criticising Manas to make their politics shine," she said.

Maurya, a Legislative Council member, had in a statement last month demanded a ban on a couplet from Shri Ramcharitmanas, terming it derogatory towards Dalits and women.

On the Kanpur Dehat incident where a woman and her daughter immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive, the minister said, "it was heart-wrenching."

"There should be no politics on this. One should sympathise with the survivors of the victim's family. The government should compensate them. Action is being taken against the culprits," she said.

On the UP board exams, she said anyone found involved in cheating will be booked under the National Security Act.