UP minister refuses to meet Muslim families

An Uttar Pradesh minister on a visit here on Thursday refused to meet the families of the two Muslim men who died in the recent protests against the new citizenship law, terming them “upadravi” (vandals).

“Why should I go to vandals’ place? How can those who are involved in vandalism and put the entire country and state in arson be social,” minister Kapil Dev Agarwal posed, defending his decision to not visit the homes of the two Muslim families.

“Why should I visit those who want to put Nahtaur/Bijnor in flames?” the minister in-charge of the district shot back when asked by reporters to justify his decision.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met the families of those dead in the violence in Bijnor.

When a media person confronted the UP minister by asking him specifically whether it did not amount to discrimination, Agarwal retorted saying, “Why should I go to the homes of vandals? Listen to me. Those who are doing vandalism and want to inflame passions, how are they part of society. Why should I go there? This is not about Hindu-Muslim. Why should I go to vandals?”