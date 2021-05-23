UP minister's brother secures job at state varsity under EWS quota

Can the brother of a minister be so poor that he becomes eligible to get a job under the EWS (economically weaker sections) quota?

A huge controversy has erupted after the brother of Uttar Pradesh minister for basic education Satish Dwivedi was appointed assistant professor at the state university under the EWS quota.

According to the sources, Dwivedi's brother Arun Dwivedi was appointed in the department of psychology in the state-owned Siddharth University in Siddharth Nagar district, a few days back.

Incidentally, the vice-chancellor of the university Prof Surendra Dubey, whose term had expired, was given an extension by the state governor Anandiben Patel, until the appointment of a new VC two days back.

Prof. Dubey, on being queried in this regard, defended the appointment and said that the EWS certificate was issued by the district authorities. ''His educational certificates were alright... he was selected on merit,'' he added.

The appointment of the minister's brother under the EWS quota drew sharp reactions from the opposition leaders as well as the netizens, who flooded the social media platforms with their comments.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that in this crisis, the UP government's ministers were not seen in helping the common people but were eager to serve their own interests.

''UP's Basic Education Minister's brother became poor and got appointed as Assistant Professor.....Lakhs of youths are seeking employment in UP, but the jobs seem to be going to those trying to turn disaster into opportunity,'', she said in a Facebook post.

Dwivedi had recently faced the wrath of primary teachers after he claimed that only three teachers had died from Covid while being on duty in the recently concluded panchayat polls. The Teachers' association claimed that over 1,600 teachers had died from the deadly coronavirus.