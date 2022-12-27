UP Minister's kin held for stopping police from working

UP Minister's kin held for stopping police from working

Ishu allegedly tried to take away the vehicles that had been seized by the police and also misbehaved with the policemen on duty

IANS
IANS, Meerut,
  • Dec 27 2022, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 10:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A relative of a UP minister has been arrested on charges of hindering police from carrying out official work.

The development comes after police initiated action against illegal mining activities in the Nawana area of the district and the accused -- identified as Ishant a.k.a Ishu Khatik of Mawana locality -- was booked under sections 323, 504, 353, and 332 for hindering the police action.

Ishu allegedly tried to take away the vehicles that had been seized by the police and also misbehaved with the policemen on duty.

The case was lodged against Mawana police station on the complaint of sub-inspector Satish Kumar.

Ishu is nephew of UP minister Dinesh Khatik.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

Why do women speak less?

Why do women speak less?

Speak Out: December 27, 2022

Speak Out: December 27, 2022

DH Toon | How to stay recession-proof

DH Toon | How to stay recession-proof

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

In Pics | Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US

In Pics | Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

 