UP: Mukhtar Ansari, 12 others booked under Gangster Act

The police have booked don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and 12 others under the Gangster Act for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab court, officials said on Monday.

Apart from Ansari, 12 others belonging to Mau, Ghazipur, Lucknow and Prayagraj districts have also been named in the case, police said, adding that the accused have already been sent to jail.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said that the District Magistrate gave the approval and the second case against Ansari was registered on Sunday under the Gangsters Act at the Nagar Kotwali.

While being lodged in a Punjab jail, Ansari was found using a private ambulance to travel to court. This ambulance was registered in Barabanki's Regional Transport Office (RTO) office on March 21, 2013, officials said.

On March 31, 2021, when the matter came to light, the Kotwali Nagar police lodged a case of forgery against Dr Alka Rai, the manager of Mau's Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital.

During the investigation, they found out that the ambulance was registered under a false address.

Vats said the police lodged the first case of forgery on April 2, 2021 in the ambulance case and after about three months, filed a charge sheet against all the accused in the court on July 4, 2021.

The 12 people against whom FIR has been lodged include Rai and Dr Sheshnath Rai, police said.

