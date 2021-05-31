UP nurse accused of throwing Covid-19 vaccine-filled syringes in dustbin; dismissed

An ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) was accused of throwing vaccine-filled syringes into the dustbin at a primary health centre in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, about 400 kilometres from here.

According to the sources, the ANM, identified as Niha Khan, was dismissed from service and a case was also registered against her under different sections of the IPC.

Sources said that Khan, who was entrusted with the task of vaccinating the people between 18-44 age group at Jamalpur PHC in the district, would insert the needle into the body of the beneficiaries but would not inject the vaccine.

''She used to throw the loaded vaccines into the dustbin...the people thought that they had been vaccinated....the names of the beneficiaries were also uploaded on the portal,'' said a health official in the district.

He said that as many as 29 loaded vaccines were recovered from the dustbin. A preliminary inquiry conducted into the matter by a two-member committee revealed that the ANM did it with the intention of ''harming the vaccination campaign'', he said.

''A case has been registered against the ANM....she has also been dismissed from service....directives have been issued to the concerned medical officers to take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents,'' the official said.