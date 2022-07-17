Lord Indra on UP official's radar for deficient rains

UP official recommends action against 'rain god' Indra over deficient rains

A farmer lodged a complaint against Lord Indra, saying that poor rainfall in the district had adversely impacted people's lives

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 17 2022, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 18:08 ist
Large parts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by a lack of rainfall. Credit: AFP File Photo

Can gods be acted against for not performing their duty? An Uttar Pradesh official certainly thinks so.

A senior revenue department official in UP's Gonda district has recommended action against Lord Indra, the god responsible for causing rains according to Hindu mythology, for deficient rains in the district.

Reports suggest that the revenue official, identified as N N Verma, recommended action against the "rain god" on a complaint letter submitted by a farmer identified as Sumit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jhala village in the district, during "Samadhan Diwas" (complaint redressal day) on Saturday.

Yadav said in his complaint that poor rainfall in the district had adversely impacted people's lives. "All are suffering owing to lack of rains. I therefore request you (district magistrate) to take action against Indra Bhagwan," the complaint read.

The Tehsildar to whom the complaint letter was submitted forwarded the same to the DM for action, without even reading it.

When asked, Verma denied having forwarded any such letter, which went viral on social media. "I was shocked to see the letter. It is a forgery. I did not forward any such letter," he claimed. Verma also said that a probe would be conducted in the matter to ascertain the truth.

Sources said that the letter contained his signature. "Hundreds of complaints are received from the people during Samadhan Diwas. At times, the letters are forwarded for further action without going through their content," another district official said.

It remains to be seen what action the DM takes against Indra.

Large parts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by a lack of rainfall, forcing farmers and others to resort to superstitious methods to please the rain god. A few days ago, people had given a "muddy bath" to a lawmaker to please Indra.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Indra
Rainfall
rains

What's Brewing

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

 