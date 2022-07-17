UP official recommends action against 'rain god' Indra over deficient rains

Can gods be acted against for not performing their duty? An Uttar Pradesh official certainly thinks so.

A senior revenue department official in UP's Gonda district has recommended action against Lord Indra, the god responsible for causing rains according to Hindu mythology, for deficient rains in the district.

Reports suggest that the revenue official, identified as N N Verma, recommended action against the "rain god" on a complaint letter submitted by a farmer identified as Sumit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jhala village in the district, during "Samadhan Diwas" (complaint redressal day) on Saturday.

Yadav said in his complaint that poor rainfall in the district had adversely impacted people's lives. "All are suffering owing to lack of rains. I therefore request you (district magistrate) to take action against Indra Bhagwan," the complaint read.

The Tehsildar to whom the complaint letter was submitted forwarded the same to the DM for action, without even reading it.

When asked, Verma denied having forwarded any such letter, which went viral on social media. "I was shocked to see the letter. It is a forgery. I did not forward any such letter," he claimed. Verma also said that a probe would be conducted in the matter to ascertain the truth.

Sources said that the letter contained his signature. "Hundreds of complaints are received from the people during Samadhan Diwas. At times, the letters are forwarded for further action without going through their content," another district official said.

It remains to be seen what action the DM takes against Indra.

Large parts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by a lack of rainfall, forcing farmers and others to resort to superstitious methods to please the rain god. A few days ago, people had given a "muddy bath" to a lawmaker to please Indra.