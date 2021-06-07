UP official seeks Aadhaar cards of 'gods' before purchasing crops produced on temple lands

How can one get Aadhaar cards of gods and goddesses made?

The priests and caretakers in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow, faced this problem when they were asked to bring the Aadhaar cards of the 'gods' if they wanted to sell the crops produced on the temple and 'mutt' lands in the 'mandis' (market where agricultural produce are sold).

According to reports, the directives to this effect have been issued by a senior district official in Banda a few days ago.

The reports said the matter came to light when the caretaker of a temple at Atarra area in the district reached the 'mandi' to sell the crop produced on the land, which, as per the revenue records, is registered in the name of 'god'.

The 'mandi' officials refused to purchase the produce without the Aadhaar card of the 'god' in whose name the land was registered. Many other priests and caretakers faced similar problems, according to the reports.

"How will we meet the expenses if we cannot sell the crops? And from where do we bring the Aadhaar card of the god?" asked a caretaker of a 'mutt' in the district.

"It does not matter if it's a human or god... if you (caretakers) want to sell the crops, then you must bring his Aadhaar card," the official told the caretaker.

Barely a few days ago, a piece of land which was registered in the name of a god was transferred in the name of another person, who claimed himself to be the 'heir' of the god in Lucknow district. In the revenue records at Mohanlal Ganj town in Lucknow district, the gods were shown as 'dead' and the ownership of the land on which their temple existed was transferred to their 'heir'.