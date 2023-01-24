UP: Pet dog crushed under tractor, locals protest

A pet dog was crushed to death under the wheels of tractors carrying sand from an alleged illegal mining site in Ballia district.

The incident led to high drama as the locals chased and intercepted four tractors, allegedly involved in illegal mining.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged with the police in connection with the incident.

Owned by Aniket Vardhan Singh, the dog 'Aryan' was adjudged 'best in breed' at the dog show of Gorakhpur Mahotsava on January 12.

Ballia inspector Kotwali Rajiv Singh said, "On getting a complaint from Aniket, an FIR has been lodged against an unidentified driver under section 420 (killing an animal of the value of Rs 50 or upwards) of IPC. Four tractors, including two carrying sand, have been seized from the Hospital Road. Further investigation in the matter is underway."

Aniket said that as per routine, he had taken his pet dog for an outing in the evening.

"In the meantime, tractors coming from the sites of illegal mining started passing through the area. Over-speeding tractors were moving in an uncontrolled way and my dog came under the wheels of one of the tractors," he added.

On hearing cries of the dog and alarm raised by Aniket, locals swung into action. Sensing the gravity of the matter, the drivers of four tractors fled the scene after abandoning the vehicles.

On getting news of the incident, inspector Kotwali reached the spot and seized the tractors.