UP police bust 'ISI funded conversion racket', arrest two Muslim clerics

Uttar Pradesh police on Monday claimed to have busted a ''conversion racket'', which was allegedly funded by the Pakistan spy agency ISI, and arrested two Muslim clerics, both residents of Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, in this connection.

Additional Director General, law and order, Prashant Kumar told reporters that the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of the state police had been getting information about ''mass conversion'' of women and deaf and dumb children.

He said that the ATS nabbed Mohemmad Umar and Jehangir Alam, residents of Delhi, after their involvement in the conversion came to light. ''The duo has so far converted around one thousand people in UP and other parts of the country,'' Kumar said.

The official also said that the duo and some other had established an 'Islamic Dawah Centre' in Delhi through which they used to convert people to Islam.

''Mostly the deaf and dumb children and women were targetted...they were lured into conversion and were offered money...many converted women were also later married off,'' he added.

The official claimed that many children, who received education at a society meant for deaf and dumb children, had been converted into Islam by the duo.

Kumar said that the 'Islamic Dawah Centre' had also been receiving funds from foreign organisations and ISI. ''We are still investigating the matter,'' he added.

An FIR, under different sections of the IPC, including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 295 (Injuring or defiling places of worship) as well as the newly enacted UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, was filed.