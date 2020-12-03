UP Police make first arrest under new anti-conversion 'Love Jihad' law as cases pour in

As cases of alleged 'Love Jihad' (Muslim youth marrying Hindu girls under false pretenses) poured in from different parts in Uttar Pradesh, the state made its first arrest under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

The police in Bareilly district, about 250 kilometres from Lucknow, arrested a Muslim youth Uvaish Ahmed on charges of allegedly trying to force a married Hindu girl to convert and marry him.

Read | What is the definition of 'Love Jihad'?

The police were on the look out for Uvaish after a case was registered under the new law a few days back. He was arrested from near a level crossing in Deorania in the district on Wednesday night, police said in Lucknow.

Based on a complaint from Tikaram, a resident of Sharif Nagar village in Devarniya, the case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the anti-conversion law.

"This is the first arrest under the new law. Accused Owais Ahmad was arrested from the Richha railway gate in the Bahedi area here on Wednesday. He was produced before a local court and was sent to 14 days judicial custody," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Bareilly, Rajesh Kumar Pandey said.

According to the complaint, Tikaram's daughter and Ahmed studied together in Class 12.

The youth, who was a classmate of the girl, had also threatened her parents with serious consequences if they did not allow their daughter to convert and marry him.

Three years ago, the accused started pressuring her to undergo religious conversion and perform 'nikaah' (marriage) with him, according to the complaint.

Cases of alleged 'Love Jihad' have been reported from Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow also.

A case was registered in Muzaffarnagar district against the Muslim youth, who was a resident of the neighbouring Uttarakhand state, for allegedly trying to woo a Hindu girl into conversion.

In the state capital, the police on Wednesday evening stopped an inter faith couple from marrying even though their parents had consented to the same and the bride had converted also.

Police said that the girl, under the new law, must apply at least two months in advance intimating him about her desire to convert. ''The marriage can take place only after the permission of the district magistrate is obtained,'' a police official said here.

The new law provided for a maximum imprisonment of ten years and also a fine for religious conversion through deceit, force, allurement or any other fraudulent means or for the purpose of marriage.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which deals with different categories of offences, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.

(With inputs from PTI)