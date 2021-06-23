UP to use drones to spot illegal liquor dens near Nepal

UP Police to use drones to spot illegal liquor dens near Nepal border

PTI
PTI, Bahraich,
  • Jun 23 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 14:52 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

Drone cameras will be used to find illicit liquor dens in forest areas near the Indo-Nepal border here, an official said on Wednesday.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the excise department will carry out a joint operation to check the smuggling and trade of spurious liquor, Bahraich District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra said.

Instructions have been issued to identify illegal liquor manufacturing and selling bases with the help of drone cameras, especially in the forests of Mihinpurwa area of the district, he said.

Police, excise and administrative machinery have been asked to develop an effective informer network in this direction, the DM said, adding the Gangsters Act will be invoked against those involved in the trade.

After reports of deaths following consumption of spurious liquor in Aligarh, Pratapgarh and other districts, the state government issued instructions of taking strict action against those involved in the trade, especially in the rural areas.

In Bahraich, police have arrested many in connection with it by raiding forest and rural areas near the Indo-Nepal border.

Drones
Uttar Pradesh
Nepal
Liquor

