UP Polls: AAP releases first list of 150 candidates

UP Polls: AAP releases first list of 150 candidates

The list was released by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at a press conference here this afternoon

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 17 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 00:19 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its first list of 150 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

At 55, the party gave the maximum number of tickets to candidates from backward classes in the list.

The list was released by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at a press conference here this afternoon.

He said the AAP will contest on all 403 assembly seats and the names of the rest of the candidates will be announced soon.

Also read: BJP to not field any sitting MPs in Uttar Pradesh polls

The party has given tickets to 55 candidates from backward classes, 36 Brahmins, 31 Scheduled Castes and 14 Muslims, among others, he said.

Singh said the AAP has fielded good and deserving candidates in the election.

"In the first list, there are eight candidates who have completed MBA. Apart from this, there are 38 postgraduates, four doctors, eight who have done PhD, seven engineers and 39 graduates. Eight women have been given tickets in the first list," he said.

"Now it is up to the people of UP to elect these deserving candidates and send them to the Vidhan Sabha and wipe out the filth in politics," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AAP
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
UP Polls
UP Elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA citizen scientist spots Jupiter-like planet

NASA citizen scientist spots Jupiter-like planet

This family worships Akhilesh Yadav as Vishnu's avatar

This family worships Akhilesh Yadav as Vishnu's avatar

'You are limitless': Anushka pens note for Virat Kohli

'You are limitless': Anushka pens note for Virat Kohli

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

 