Uttar Pradesh Live: PM Modi set to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway today

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, the stage is set for the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district. After the launch, the Prime Minister will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway in Sultanpur district. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scheduled visit to Moradabad on Monday has been cancelled. Stay tuned for updates from the state.
Take credit for Ram temple too: BJP's jibe at Akhilesh Yadav after his remarks on Expressway
The BJP on Monday dismissed as "lies" Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's claims on the Purvanchal Expressway project.
Law and order has collapsed in UP: Samajwadi Party leader
Samajwadi Party leader Abhishek Mishra criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
He claimed that custodial deaths are taking place in the state and the public was afraid of approaching the police.
Mishra stressed the SP's main priority if elected to power in Uttar Pradesh next year would be to control the failing law and order situation and focus on providing job opportunities. (PTI)
Will change back names of districts, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that when his party comes to power, he would change back the names of various districts.
"Even before the paint on the new name dries up, we will be back and will revert to the original name," he said at a press conference here on Monday.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday had suggested that Azamgarh, which is Akhilesh Yadav's parliamentary constituency, could be changed to Aryamgarh.
PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal expressway today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal expressway at Sultanpur on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present during the function.
The Prime Minister will reach Sultanpur on November 16 at around 2 p.m. He will be here for 1 hour 45 minutes. During this, he will address a public meeting and witness a 45-minute air show.
Air Force fighter planes will also land on the Purvanchal expressway at the event. (IANS)