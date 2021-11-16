Uttar Pradesh Live: PM Modi set to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway today

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, the stage is set for the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district. After the launch, the Prime Minister will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway in Sultanpur district. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scheduled visit to Moradabad on Monday has been cancelled. Stay tuned for updates from the state.