UP principal arrested for hanging kid upside down as 'punishment'

UP principal arrested for hanging kid upside down

The principal was arrested after an image of the incident went 'viral' on social media

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Oct 29 2021, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 17:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a second standard student was allegedly hanged upside down by a school principal from the balcony of the school building in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, about 300 kilometres from here.

The principal was arrested on Friday after a case was lodged against him by the police. ''It is an inhuman act...we will take strict action against the guilty,'' said a senior police official in Mirzapur.

Although the incident happened on Wednesday, it came to light on Friday after a photograph showing the kid hanging upside down from the balcony and the principal of Sadhbhavna School at Ahiraura in the district, identified as Manoj Vishwakarma, holding one of his legs, went viral on social media.

According to reports, Vishwakarma, who was also the manager of the school, was angry with the kid for being mischievous while eating. One of the students who witnessed the incident took a photograph and uploaded it on social media platforms.

The father of the child lodged a complaint with the education officials and the police after his son reached home and narrated the incident. ''The kid was so scared that he refused to go to the school the next day,'' said a family member in Ahiraura.

Additional Basic Shiksha Adhikari (ABSA) Arun Singh said that an investigation had been launched into the matter. ''We will cancel registration of the school if the incident turns out to be correct,'' he added.

Uttar Pradesh
Mirzapur
India News

